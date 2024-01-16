Audi Makes Changes in its Central Management for Chinese Market

Audi is pleased to announce a change in its central management for the Chinese market: Johannes Roscheck will take over management of AUDI AG’s China operations in the role of President of Audi China from April 1, 2024. In this function he succeeds Jürgen Unser, who has managed the activities of Audi in China from Beijing.

“In the last two years Audi has further expanded its presence in China and implemented important milestones in our electrification strategy. Now we plan to further extend cooperation with our two Chinese partners in order to open up new customer and market segments quickly and thus consistently exploit the potential for smart, fully connected electric vehicles in this dynamically growing market. Johannes Roscheck is exactly the right expert with international experience to take this further step in our transformation in China. The president of Audi China will have a key role in realigning strategy in our largest market,” says Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and responsible for business in China.

Ralf Brandstätter, Board Member of Volkswagen AG for the China region: “The Volkswagen Group is pressing ahead consistently with the technological change towards smart electromobility in the region with its “in China for China“ strategy. Audi, as one of the globally leading premium brands and technological pioneer in the group, plays a key role here. I am delighted that Johannes Roscheck, a top manager with great international experience and expertise, will reinforce our team in the region. He will bring decisive impulses to Audi in this transformation. At the same time I would like to thank Jürgen Unser for his enormous personal commitment.”

Johannes Roscheck is currently Head of Corporate Controlling & Finance at AUDI AG in Ingolstadt. From 2017 until 2022, as CEO of Audi do Brasil, he was responsible for Audi operations in Brazil. He has held other management positions in the Volkswagen Group in Hungary, the United States and Germany. A mechanical engineer who holds a PhD in economics, he has over 25 years of experience of finance and production in the automotive sector.

Jürgen Unser has managed Audi’s activities in China since January 2022. In this period, important steps have been taken in Audi’s electrification strategy in China. Unser has implemented plans for the new production site of Audi FAW NEV Co., which will make all-electric vehicles for the Chinese market from the end of 2024. Further milestones that Audi in China has reached in recent years were the expansion of JV partnerships and the establishment of an Audi-branded charging infrastructure. “Jürgen Unser has made a significant contribution to the development of Audi in China and has decisively advanced the future viability of our company there. We would like to thank him very much for this and wish him continued success in his new tasks within the Volkswagen Group,” states Gernot Döllner.

Jürgen Unser is returning to Germany as planned after two years in Beijing and preparing for new tasks in the Volkswagen Group.