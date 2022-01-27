Honda Grazia 125 Sales Cross 2 Lakh Mark in Eastern India

Making deeper inroads into the two-wheeler landscape of eastern India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced that the Sporty Stunning Genius - the Grazia 125 is now trusted by over 2 lakh families in the region.

This remarkable feat for Honda Grazia 125 is driven by growing demand amongst the youngsters in the eastern states of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Nagaland. Catering to the rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to lead scooter-ization in the region.

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. said:

It is a moment of great pride and testimony from 2 lakh happy & satisfied Grazia 125 customers in the region. An icon of youthfulness and a fun persona, Grazia 125 has re-crafted itself over the years with bolder features and a strong road presence. It has truly inspired trendy youngsters in the region to explore the unknown. We once again thank our customers for their continued love & trust in the brand Honda.

Honda celebrates the growing love of customers in the East. Marking a strong presence across the region are Honda’s 1020 touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers and best deal outlets) which offer a top-notch service experience as well as a world-class BSVI line-up of scooters & motorcycles for customers to choose from.