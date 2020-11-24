2021 Honda City Hatchback unveiled in Thailand, India launch unlikely

Honda has unveiled the 2021 City Hatchback in Thailand. The shorter version of the Honda City Sedan has made its global debut in the Southeast Asian country where it will be available in 3 variants (S+, SV, and RS) and 6 colours (Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Sonic Grey Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Taffeta White) with prices starting at THB 599,000 (INR 14.60 lakh) and going all the way up to THB 749,000 (INR 18.25 lakh).

2021 Honda City Hatchback Exterior

As expected, the 2021 Honda City Hatchback looks identical to the City Sedan to some extent. Features such as the front grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, hood, front bumper, etc. are similar. The differences are mostly at the rear end. Honda has used a new pair of taillight cluster with signature lighting. We also like the revised and sporty rear bumper, roof-mounted spoiler, and shark fin antenna.

2021 Honda City Hatchback Interior

The interior of the City Hatchback is also similar to that of the Sedan. The cabin has an all-black theme for a sporty feel. There’s an 8-in touchscreen infotainment system, USB ports, paddle shifters, cruise control, and Honda Connect telematics. Honda's innovative rear seats have also been added which can be folded in different ways depending on the storage needs.

2021 Honda City Hatchback Engine

Under the hood of the new City Hatchback is 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which has been tuned to deliver 122 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. For the transmission, Honda has gone ahead with a CVT unit.

2021 Honda City Hatchback India

The 2021 Honda City Hatchback will be sold in several international markets including a few Southeast Asian countries. The new car replaces the third-gen Honda Jazz. However, since the Japanese company has recently launched the BS6 model of the Jazz in India, the arrival of the new City Hatchback in our country is unlikely.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.