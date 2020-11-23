Honda City Hatchback details revealed, to feature 1.0L turbo-petrol engine

The Honda City Hatchback was spied testing in Thailand earlier this year. However, the prototype caught on camera was heavily disguised and thus did not reveal any significant exterior details. But now, a few key details of the Japanese hatchback have been revealed online.

According to a new media report, the Honda City Hatchback will feature a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that will produce 120 bhp and 173 Nm. For the transmission, Honda is likely to pick CVT. The new car will be available in 3 variants - S+, SV, and RS - and all of them will use the same engine.

In terms of aesthetics, the City Hatchback will be very similar to the 2020 Honda City that the company has on sale here in India. So features such as large LED headlamps with LED DRLs, prominent chrome grille with Honda logo in the middle, fog lamps, and sporty hood would make their way in the City Hatchback. However, things would take a slightly different curve past the C-pillar. Honda would use a new set of taillamp clusters for an upmarket feel and premium look. The company would also incorporate a roof-mounted rear spoiler with high-mount lamp.

The media report also suggests that the Honda City Hatchback would come equipped with several optional features such as Honda Smart Key System, automatic climate control, paddle shifts, cruise control and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit. And for the safety, there would be cornering VSA, ESS, curtain airbags, HSA, and more.

The aforementioned details of the Honda City Hatchback are for the Thailand market where the Japanese company is expected to launch the new car very soon. The arrival and availability of the City’s shorter cousin here in India continue to remain a mystery as of now.

[Source: headlightmag.com]