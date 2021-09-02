Honda Cars India Sold Over 11K Units in Aug, New Honda Amaze Effect?

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has released its Aug 2021 sales figures. The company registered monthly domestic sales of 11,177 units last month. While the firm has not shared the model-wise sales figures, the recently launched Honda Amaze facelift should have given the overall numbers a boost.

In Aug 2020, HCIL reported a sale of 7,509 cars. And last month, the firm sold 11,177 units. This means that the company has registered a growth of 49%. On a month-on-month basis, HCIL has registered a growth of 85% as compared to 6,055 units sold in July 2021. It has also exported a total of 2,262 units in Aug 2021. The export numbers stood at 450 units during the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on HCIL’s Aug 2021 sales performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President, and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said:

Positive sales momentum and overall strong demand helped us to achieve good volumes with the onset of the festive season. The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to the rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities. Our best seller Amaze, which we launched in its new avatar last month, drove commendable sales volume with 6,591 units and reinforced its position as the most preferred family sedan in India. While we are quite optimistic on the demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply-side issues affecting the industry and any future COVID-related disruptions.”

In other news, considering the auspicious festive period ahead, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has partnered with IndusInd Bank and has come up with lucrative finance schemes for customers who are looking to purchase a brand-new Honda Amaze or Honda City.