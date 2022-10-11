Honda & Bengaluru Traffic Police Celebrate 2nd Anniversary of SDEC

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Bengaluru Traffic Police celebrated the 2nd anniversary of the Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) in the august presence of Smt. Savitha Srinivas (IPS) - Traffic Chief of Bangalore (North division) along with other dignitaries from Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute and the state’s transport department.

In October 2020, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) in association with Bengaluru Traffic Police inaugurated their first Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) of Karnataka at Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute (TTRSI), Thanisandra to initiate a unique ‘Road Safety Training’ exclusively for all two-wheeler & four-wheeler traffic rule violators.

Driving road safety awareness amongst the riders and drivers of the city, HMSI announced that through its daily training, it has educated more than 6,800 traffic rule violators of the city since its inception.

In addition to this, HMSI’s safety instructors at Bengaluru SDEC have spread road safety awareness to more than 15,000 people in the city through the digital program ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ during the COVID-19 lockdown and classroom training sessions.