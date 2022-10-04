Honda Announces New Finance Schemes For Amaze & City Buyers

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL) this festive season to introduce a special car finance scheme for Honda customers across variants of Honda Amaze & Honda City.

Customers will have the option to avail the innovative scheme of ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’, allowing them to buy a Honda car in 2022 and pay regular EMIs from 2023. This unique scheme will be available across all authorized Honda dealerships and branches of KMPL in the country.

Honda Cars India intends to enhance the consumer’s ease of buying experience and fulfil the desire to own a car of their choice, through this innovative scheme.

The special festive scheme ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ is in force with immediate effect and is valid till October 31, 2022, for all variants of Honda City & Amaze. The finance will be available upto 85% of on-road cost of the car with negligible cost EMI for the first three months and regular EMIs from the fourth month onwards till the end of the tenure.