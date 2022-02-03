Honda 2Wheelers Records a Sale of 3.54 lakh Units in Jan 2022

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for January 2022.

The company’s total sales for the month stood at 354,209 units including 315,196 domestic sales and 39,013 exports for the month. Anchored by a strong recovery in global exports, Honda 2Wheelers India almost doubled its exports for the month compared to last year. (20,467 units in Jan’21).

Commenting on the monthly sales performance, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “While the calendar year 2022 has started on a positive note compared to last month, the sales sentiment in Q4’22 continues to reflect the preceding challenges of last fiscal year. However, visible signs of healthy recovery do appear on the horizon and we are hopeful the speedy implementation in vaccinations, dip in daily COVID cases being reported and easing of restrictions across states will help us gain momentum in upcoming quarters. This year’s Union budget also reflects a growth-oriented approach with an impetus on infrastructure & inclusive development. The focus on capital expenditure will pull the economy forward in unison and is expected to have a multiplier effect in the long term.”

In other news, celebrating its undisputed leadership in 125 cc segment, the Honda Shine achieved 1 crore sales mark in India. Boosting its regional penetration further, the company is now trusted by more than 15 lakh satisfied customers in Odisha state. Garnering the love & support of people, over 2 lakh two-wheeler customers now ride a Honda Grazia 125 in Eastern region.

Inspired by the neo-sports cafe category, Honda 2Wheelers India launched the 2022 CB300R in India. Parallelly, the company also launched the new 2022 CBR650R in two exciting color schemes of Grand Prix Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.