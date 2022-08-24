Honda 2Wheelers Installs Third Wind Turbine System in Karnataka

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurated its third wind turbine system in Jagalur (Davanagere district, Karnataka), around 300kms from the company’s third plant in Narsapura (Karnataka).

Standing tall at 130m, the 2.7 MW wind turbine will generate 75 lakh kWh of energy annually thus enabling HMSI’s Narsapura manufacturing plant to reduce carbon emissions by more than 5400 tons per year.

Noteworthy, HMSI will now produce a total of 7.4 MW wind energy including its wind turbine systems installed in Gujarat at Radhanpur (2MW capacity) and Bhanvad (2.7 MW capacity).