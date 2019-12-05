Honda 2Wheeler India products available with discounts and low down payment

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced special offers on its complete range. Valid until 15 January 2020, the offer brings special discounts of up to INR 9,500, low downpayment of INR 1,100 and EMI on leading credit and debit cards. Moreover, the company is also offering PayTM benefits worth INR 7,000.

The limited period special offer could be an attempt to clear the existing inventory of BS-IV vehicles before their updated variants start to arrive early next year. The deadline to comply with the BS-VI norms is April 2020, and Honda would want to clear the existing (BS-IV) inventory well in advance. Do note that Honda has already launched the BS-VI compliant Activa 125 scooter and SP 125 motorcycle in the Indian market. The company has clocked promising numbers with the BS-VI Activa 125.

Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, recently stated that over 25,000 units of the 125 cc scooter have already been delivered (as on 14 November 2019) to their respective owners. The company has included the BS-VI compliant models in the offer to boost the sales further. Regular followers would know that the Honda Activa topped the highest-selling two-wheeler’s chart in October.

Apart from the entry-level models, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has aggressive plans to double its premium motorcycle portfolio. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand confirmed last month that it will expand its premium portfolio from the current 7 models to 13 products in the next fiscal (FY2020-21). The company also confirmed that the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports and CB1000R, which made debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show, will soon reach the Indian market.

Moreover, Honda also plans to focus on ‘Make in India for the World’ and foray into mass production of select performance motorcycles from India.

Honda is not the only brand to have announced special offers. Kawasaki is offering a special Over Drive Voucher with MY2019 bikes. The offer is available on seven products – Ninja 1000, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja 650, Ninja 400, Z 650, Versys 650 and the Vulcan S. The voucher can be used to redeem against insurance, RTO charges or ex-showroom price or Kawasaki accessories. Kawasaki’s Over Drive Voucher offer is valid until December 31.