Hero Super Splendor XTEC Launched - New Connectivity Features

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Super Splendor XTEC. This iteration of the model comes with new connectivity features and styling to lure in more customers.

The Hero Super Splendor XTEC has a Full Digital Speedometer with Low Fuel Indicator, Service Reminder and Malfunction Indicator. The motorcycle also comes with Bluetooth Connectivity with Call and SMS alerts for added convenience.

Hero MotoCorp has also added an LED Headlamp with High Intensity Position Lamp, and new dual tone stripes enhance the overall look of the motorcycle.

The Hero Super Splendor XTEC is available in Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey colours.