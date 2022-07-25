Hero Super Splendor Now in New & Attractive Canvas Black Edition

The Hero Super Splendor has just become that much more attractive and eye-catching thanks to the motorcycle's new canvas black edition that the company has just launched.

Apart from the head-turning canvas black colour, the new Hero Super Splendor comes with new features like Digi Analog Cluster, Integrated USB Charger, and Side-Stand Engine Cut-off. Hero MotoCorp says that the new model is also economical on the pocket as its fuel efficiency has increased by 13%.

Ensuring utmost safety for both rider and pillion, the motorcycle features a side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’. Additionally, it also comes with an option of a disc brake and a Combi Braking System (CBS) for better handling.

The new Super Splendor Canvas is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single cylinder engine that generates 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and an impressive torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM providing a superior ride experience to the customer. The engine gets an advanced programmed fuel injection system, wet multi-plate clutch and an all-new 5-Speed Gearbox offering a stress-free ride in the city as well as on the highways.

The drum self-cast variant of the Hero Super Splendor canvas black edition is available at Rs 77,430 whereas the disc self-cast variant retails at Rs 81,330 (ex-showroom).