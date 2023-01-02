Hero MotoCorp Sells 40.58 Lakh 2-Wheelers in 1st 3 FY20-23 Quarters

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold more than 40.58 lakh two-wheelers in the first three quarters of the Financial Year 2022- 23 (April-December). This translates into a growth of 8% over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal (FY’22), when it had sold 37.55 lakh units.

The company dispatched 394,179 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of December 2022.

The upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country, and with the continuously improving consumer sentiment on account of favorable macro-economic indicators, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards.