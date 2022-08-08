Hero MotoCorp Launches New Campaign for Destini 125 Scooter

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new campaign for Destini 125 scooter called Khud Ki Sun Le featuring the company’s new brand ambassador and youth icon, Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Following the success of Hero Pleasure+ Xtec #LadkiChalaRahiHai campaign, which challenged the cliched "Arre pakka ladki chala rahi hogi," Hero MotoCorp has returned with the energized high-decibel #KhudKiSunLe campaign for the recently launched Hero Destini 125 Xtec. The campaign is engineered to be an enlightening instrument intended to help the youth to rationalize societal expectations of fitting into the widely acknowledged definition of being acceptable.

In the commercial actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, is seen riding a stunning Destini 125 XTEC in Nexus Blue Colour. Along the way, he encounters young people who are involved in various scenarios where their decisions are overridden by those of others. Siddhant performs a powerful rap throughout to enlighten these youngsters to the reality behind their obvious choices.

Through the rhythm of an intense rap with a pivotal turning point – Khud Ki Sun Le!, the TVC intends to initiate a culture of making brave choices that are backed by discernment.