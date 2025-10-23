Hero MotoCorp Enters UK Market with Hunk 440 as Flagship Model

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the United Kingdom market in partnership with MotoGB, marking its 51st international presence. The move strengthens Hero’s foothold in Europe, with the brand’s Euro 5+ compliant lineup led by the all-new Hunk 440.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp Enters Spain, Launches Xpulse 200 and Hunk 440 Lineup

The Hunk 440 headlines Hero’s UK debut, catering to riders in the A2 licence performance category. Powered by a 440cc engine producing 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, it promises strong city performance and effortless highway cruising. Built on a high-tensile steel trellis frame, it offers impressive stability and agile handling for diverse riding conditions.

Safety and tech are top-notch too — the bike features dual-channel ABS with large disc brakes, USD cartridge forks by KYB, all-LED lighting, and a connected TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation. Wide 150-section ZR17 tyres further enhance grip and stance, while its muscular design exudes a commanding road presence.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp Enters Italy with Xpulse 200 and Hunk 440 — Marking Its 49th Global Market

MotoGB will retail Hero’s lineup through 25+ dealerships, expanding to 35+ by 2026, backed by a nationwide network of authorised service centres.

Priced from £3,499 (+£200 OTR), the Hunk 440 will be available in Twilight Blue, Phantom Black, and Titanium Grey. With its UK launch, Hero MotoCorp reinforces its global ambition — delivering Limitless Freedom on Two Wheels through a blend of performance, style, and everyday practicality.