Hero MotoCorp Enters Spain, Launches Xpulse 200 and Hunk 440 Lineup

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the Spanish market, marking its 50th international presence. Partnering with Noria Motos, part of the ONEX Group, the brand is set to offer Spanish riders a mix of adventure, performance, and everyday practicality through its Euro 5+ compliant Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro, and Hunk 440 models.

To ensure strong market reach, Hero plans to establish 30+ sales and service outlets initially, expanding to over 50 by 2026 and 100 by 2028, backed by a robust aftersales and technical support network.

Under its global philosophy, “You Are Limitless,” Hero celebrates the spirit of freedom and exploration. The Hunk 440, priced at €3,488 (incl. VAT), is powered by a 440cc engine producing 27 BHP and 36 Nm, tuned for both city cruising and highway sprints. It features dual-channel ABS, KYB USD forks, LED lighting, connected TFT display, and bold styling that embodies “Limitless Freedom.”

Also read: Hero MotoCorp Enters Italy with Xpulse 200 and Hunk 440 — Marking Its 49th Global Market

Meanwhile, the Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro—priced at €2,592 and €2,792 respectively—bring Hero’s dual-sport legacy to Europe. The Pro variant features three ABS modes, long-travel suspension, and a 4-valve engine with 18.9 BHP, designed for adventure seekers who crave “Limitless Exploration.”

All Hero models in Spain come with a standard 3-year warranty, extended to 5 years as part of the launch offer, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to reliability and rider confidence.