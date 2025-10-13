Hero MotoCorp Enters Italy with Xpulse 200 and Hunk 440 — Marking Its 49th Global Market

Hero MotoCorp has officially entered the Italian market, marking its presence in 49 countries worldwide. The brand’s expansion is supported by Pelpi International, one of Italy’s leading two-wheeler distributors with over 160 dealers across the country.

Under its global philosophy “You Are Limitless,” Hero brings three models to Italy — the Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro, and Hunk 440 — each designed to represent the brand’s spirit of freedom, adventure, and individuality.

The Hunk 440, positioned in the L3e-A2 performance category, combines muscular styling with everyday practicality. Powered by a 440cc engine producing 27 BHP and 36 Nm, it offers impressive city and highway performance. It features dual-channel ABS, USD forks by KYB, a digital TFT display with navigation, LED lighting, and wide 150/60 ZR17 tyres. Priced at €3,990, it’s available in Twilight Blue and Phantom Black.

For adventure enthusiasts, the Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 200 4V Pro offer rugged off-road capability paired with urban practicality. The Pro variant features a 4-valve engine producing 18.9 BHP, 3-mode ABS, Bluetooth navigation, and long-travel suspension, perfect for Europe’s mixed terrains. Prices start at €2,990, with the Pro priced at €3,190.

All Hero models come with a 5-year warranty (3+2 years special launch offer), reaffirming the brand’s focus on quality and reliability. With its Italian debut, Hero MotoCorp aims to inspire riders to explore without limits — blending Indian engineering with European passion for motorcycling.