Hero MotoCorp Enters EV Segment With Vida V1 Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp has made its entry into the electric two-wheeler industry with the launch of the Vida V1 electric scooter in India. Designed and developed at Hero’s state-of-the-art R&D hubs, the new E2W will be manufactured at Hero MotoCorp’s Garden Factory at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Hero Vida V1 electric scooter has been introduced in 2 variants - Plus and Pro. The former has been priced at Rs 1.45 lakh whereas the latter retails at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for both models will open from 10 Oct at a sum of Rs 2499. Currently, Hero MotoCorp's first electric scooter is available in a few cities only - Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur - and will reach other cities in the future.

The Vida V1 electric scooter features a 3.94 kWh battery in the Pro model and of 3.44 kWh battery in the Plus variant. The batteries come with a 3-years/30,000 km warranty and are removable. Both variants are available in four riding modes – Sport, Ride, Eco & Custom. The Pro offers a range of 165 kms and Plus offers a range of 143 kms.

Vida V1 features a highly integrated e-drive unit within a single housing that has a PMSM electric motor, IP 68 compliant and transmission. VIDA V1 gives you a top speed of 80 kmph, acceleration from 0 to 40kmph in 3.2 seconds with a maximum output of 6kW.

VIDA V1 Plus is available in three exciting colors – Matte White, Matte Sports Red and Gloss Black while VIDA V1 Pro comes in four colors, including these three and Matte Abrax Orange.