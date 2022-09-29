Hero MotoCorp Collabs With Zero Motorcycles, to Invest Upto USD 60M

In the latest developments in not just the Indian but also the world's electric two-wheeler industry, Hero MotoCorp has collaborated with California-based Zero Motorcycles which makes premium EVs and powertrains.

This partnership will focus on the co-development of electric motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp's board has also approved an equity investment of up to US$60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for riders around the world.

In keeping with its vision “Be the Future of Mobility”, Hero MotoCorp is addressing the electric mobility space through a range of organic and inorganic /collaboration initiatives and will launch its first electric product, under its emerging mobility brand Vida, Powered by Hero, on October 7, 2022.