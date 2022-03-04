Hero MotoCorp Announces New Brand 'Vida' for its Electric Vehicles

Hero MotoCorp has announced 'Vida', a brand-new identity for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming Electric Vehicles (EV).

As a central pillar of the future-ready strategy, Dr. Munjal unveiled the new brand to lead the mobility transformation across the world. Vida, Powered by Hero will be the brand under which Hero MotoCorp’s initiatives for emerging mobility solutions will be introduced, the first of which will be an electric vehicle that will be officially unveiled on July 1, 2022, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr. BrijmohanLall, legendary Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.

The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India. Dispatches to customers will begin later in 2022.

Introducing Vida, Powered by Hero at a one-of-its-kind Carbon Neutral event at the exclusive Clarence Island in Dubai, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, also announced a US$100 Million Global Sustainability Fund. The fund will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, with the objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that have a positive impact on the planet.

With a focus on sustainability and the vision of a flourishing, meaningful world for future generations, Dr. Munjal highlighted focused action-points for bringing his vision to life at the event.