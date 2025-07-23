Hero HF Deluxe Pro Launched: Smart, Stylish Upgrade for Daily Riders

Hero MotoCorp has refreshed its most trusted commuter motorcycle with the launch of the HF Deluxe Pro, and it’s more than just a cosmetic update. Priced at ₹73,550 (ex-showroom Delhi), this new variant packs serious bang for your buck in the entry-level segment.

What makes the HF Deluxe Pro stand out? For starters, it gets a bold design makeover—think sharp new graphics, chrome accents, and a segment-first LED headlamp with a high-intensity crown-shaped position lamp. It’s unmistakably HF, but with a fresh attitude.

Tech-savvy riders will appreciate the Horizon Digital Console, which adds modern flair with real-time ride info and a handy Low Fuel Indicator—perfect for worry-free commuting.

Under the skin, the trusty 97.2cc engine continues to deliver 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm, but with an extra edge in fuel economy thanks to Hero’s clever i3S tech, low-friction internals, and specially designed tyres for minimal rolling resistance. This means best-in-class mileage without sacrificing peppy city performance.

Hero hasn’t cut corners on ride quality either. The bike gets 18-inch tubeless tyres, a 130mm rear brake drum, and a 2-step adjustable rear suspension, all tuned for comfort and control—even on rough roads.

