Hero Enters France with the Euro 5+ Hunk 440, Expands European Presence

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the French market in partnership with GD France, marking its 52nd international market. Leading the brand’s European expansion is the Hunk 440, the first model from Hero’s new Euro 5+ compliant lineup.

The debut took place at the UTAC Mortefontaine proving ground near Paris — a legendary test facility known for its role in high-performance vehicle development since 1956. The event offered guests an exclusive first ride of the Hunk 440, showcasing Hero’s focus on performance and global design appeal.

The Hunk 440 is designed for the A2 license category, combining city-friendly agility with powerful highway performance. Its 440cc single-cylinder engine delivers 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a high-tensile steel trellis frame for stability and precision handling.

Premium features include dual-channel ABS with 320mm front and 240mm rear discs, KYB USD cartridge forks, a full-digital connected TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, all-LED lighting, and wide 150/60 ZR17 radial tyres.

Priced at €3,599 (including VAT), the Hunk 440 will be available in Twilight Blue and Phantom Black. GD France will launch Hero’s lineup through an initial network of 30+ dealerships, expanding to 50+ outlets by 2026 and full national coverage by 2028.

With the Hunk 440 leading the charge, Hero MotoCorp’s arrival in France signals a bold move to blend Indian engineering with European performance expectations, redefining everyday motorcycling with power, style, and practicality.