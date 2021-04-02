Here’s How Mitsubishi Lancer Evo Would Make a Comeback If Ever It Does

All that is left around the arrival of the new Mitsubishi Lancer Evo are rumours. The sports sedan is still acknowledged for its performance and capabilities, even after it went out of production in the year 2015 itself. Although the brand has no plans to resurrect the Lancer Evo nameplate, digital artists are often seen imagining the next-gen rendition of the legendary saloon. Recently, a digital artist – Rain Prisk, has created a rendering of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo XI with the brand’s new design language in place. It certainly looks gorgeous and sleek, and a glance at it results in nostalgia hitting hard.

With Mitsubishi’s design language taking a major turnaround, the brand’s new cars look futuristic. Hence, the designer has tried to give a similar appeal to the Lancer Evo XI in this rendering. It gets super-slim LED headlamps at the front, along with a wide air intake with thick chrome bands around it. Like the original Lancer Evo, the hood features dual-vents, and the front bumper gets a chin spoiler. Sitting low, close to the ground, the Lancer Evo XI gets thick skirts around the body in the render.

Unlike the last-gen model, the ORVMs are mounted on the doors here. Also, the doors get sharp creases around the door handles. With a single lug-nut design, the alloy wheels look race-ready. A massive wing can be seen on the boot lid, which is typical of a Lancer Evo. The front fenders are fitted with vents, while the rear ones are widened to make the car aesthetically appealing.

Sadly, the comeback of Mitsubishi Lancer Evo is not happening anytime soon. Talking of the last-gen Lancer Evo X, it was offered with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-petrol motor in two states of tunes – 276 Bhp/421 Nm and 403 Bhp/524 Nm. With the 400 horsepower motor under the hood, the Evo X could dart itself to the 100 kmph mark in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed, however, was limited to 250 kmph. The Lancer Evo X was sold in the Indian market as a CBU import for an ex-showroom price of around INR 60 lakh.