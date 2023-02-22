HELLA Manufactures 500 Millionth Accelerator Pedal Sensor

HELLA, the automotive supplier operating under the FORVIA umbrella brand, has surpassed the mark of 500 million electronic accelerator pedal sensors. The first accelerator pedal sensors rolled off the assembly line more than 25 years ago.

With a market share of over 40 percent, HELLA is the worldwide market leader and supplies numerous international automotive manufacturers from a global network with nine production sites. In the summer of last year, HELLA also put an ASIL D fail-safe accelerator pedal into series production, which is representing the highest safety standards in the automotive industry.

Accelerator pedal sensors detect the position of the pedal and transmit the corresponding command to accelerate or reduce engine power to the engine control unit.

HELLA has been active in the market for accelerator pedal sensors since 1996 and was already the first manufacturer in the world to have accelerator pedal sensors in series production that transmit the driver's command to the engine control unit via purely electronic signals without the aid of mechanical elements (by wire).

The accelerator pedal sensors are designed to combine the accelerator pedal, pedal force generation and signal generation in a compact, modular unit. This allows the design and feel of the pedal to be adapted to individual customer requirements. The heart of the module is the self-developed wear-free sensor concept CIPOS (Contactless Inductive Position Sensor), which HELLA has launched on the market for the first time.

At the same time, HELLA is working on new pedal concepts that realize a new interior design with optimized and flexible footwell areas.