Spotlight On Haval F7 SUV as GWM India Website Goes Live

Chinese auto giant Great Wall Motors (GWM) has been working on its India strategy for a while now. Till a few months back, it looked like the automaker would have to work further on its strategy for its entry into the Indian automotive market. However, Great Wall Motors has just pushed its India website live. This is a bit of a surprise because this means that the company has worked out the flaws in its strategy, especially the ones caused by circumstances over the last year or so.

Also Read: Great Wall Motors Haval F5 - Live From Auto Expo 2020

Currently, besides the usual corporate stuff and details, the GWM India website has put the spotlight on one particular model, the Haval F7 SUV. The SUV is a popular offering from the automaker in international markets and is a petrol-only offering. The Haval F7 is available with two petrol engine options, a 1.5-litre and a 2-litre motor.

The first of the two motors churns out 150 PS and 280 Nm of peak power and torque figures, whereas the latter 2-litre unit makes maximum power and torque features of 190 PS 340 Nm, respectively. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is the only transmission option for both engines in the Haval F7.

Also Read: At least 5 Haval SUVs priced up to INR 50 lakh planned for India

Currently, no official dates have been revealed for the GWM Haval F7’s launch in India. It has been speculated that the Chinese automaker is considering bringing the SUV to India via the CBU route till it sets up manufacturing operations here.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Haval updates and other four-wheeler news.