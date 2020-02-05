Great Wall Motors Haval F5 - Live From Auto Expo 2020

Great Wall Motors has unveiled the Haval F5 at Auto Expo 2020. This marks the debut of the Haval brand in India.

The Haval F5 is the first Haval F series model. Haval F series models tend to have a bolder styling and are more advanced compared to the Haval H series models, with buyers of the post-90s generation as the target. Needless to say, the F series models would appeal to Indian customers relatively better.

Introduced at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the Haval F5 is the production version of the Haval Concept R that was introduced in 2015. Roughly the size of a Jeep Compass, the Haval F5 measures 4,470 mm in length, 1,857 mm in width and 1,638 mm in height. It has a 2,680 mm wheelbase.

Under the hood, the Chinese-spec Haval H5 has a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 124 kW (168.60 PS) at 5,000-5,600 rpm and 285 Nm of torque at 1,400-3,000 rpm. This engine comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard.

Automatic LED headlights with automatic wiper, 19-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, red interior, ambient lighting, electric parking brake, start-stop system, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 8-way electric driver seat, 4-way electric front passenger seat, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, remote engine start/stop and AC on/off and 8-speaker sound system are some of the key features of the Haval F5.

Great Wall Motors hasn't announced whether the Haval H5 is planned to be launched in India. In China, this compact SUV's prices start at CNY 1,00,000 (INR 10,16,838.77) and go up to CNY 1,30,000 (INR 13,21,890.40). Great Wall Motors will likely enter our market sometime in 2021. The company has inked a deal with GM to acquire its Talegaon plant located in the state Maharashtra and will manufacture its models there. It expects to close the deal in the second half of this year.