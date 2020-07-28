In what could only be called a forceful coincidence, Great Wall Motors has released sketches of its new WEY P01 SUV just days after the launch of the all-new Ford Bronco. Many times in the past, we have brought you Chinese-manufactured automobiles which have been nothing but blatant copies of popular brands like Land Rover, Rolls-Royce and the Hummer. This time around, the renders from Great Wall Motors show an SUV which is suspiciously close to the design of the new Ford Bronco.

WEY is a sub-brand, owned by Great Wall Motors and the new SUV has been codenamed WEY P01. The new render shows that the P01 adopts a boxy design and an old-school charm that we saw in the Ford Bronco as well. The front features a squared-off design with rounded headlamps, surrounded by a circular glow from the LED DRLs. The grille gets a three-slat design which mimics those of an old-school Soviet Union-era four-wheel drive. On the side, you get black plastic cladding which runs the entire length of the SUV, giving it a more rugged appeal. In the render, all the trim features a blacked-out look and that includes the grille, bumpers, windowline, B-pillar, roof rails and the rear bumper as well. The windows feature a squared-off design as well. Overall, while the P01 may be a blatant copy of the Ford Bronco, the Chinese SUV also carries the same old-world charm. While the alloy wheel design cannot be clearly seen in this render, it looks to get a five-spoke design and a blacked-out look.

When it comes to mechanicals, Great Wall Motors has not revealed a lot of details about the vehicle. However, what it has mentioned is that the suspension setup features a double independent wishbone at the front and solid-axle set up at the rear. From these specifications, we gather that the P01 will be quite well adapted to face the rough roads of India. The independent suspension at the front will also add a level comfort for on-road driving. While the WEY P01 might have been slated for a 2021 launch, the rising China-India escalations have put a halt to the company’s entry in India.