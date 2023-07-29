GM Plans to Bring Assisted Driving Education Directly to Consumers

General Motors has launched “Hands Free, Eyes On,” a consumer education program to encourage consumer confidence in the use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as part of GM’s larger commitment to the safe deployment of these technologies, like Super Cruise. To avoid concern and confusion about the benefits of ADAS as they become more widely available, GM intends to give consumers more information so that they are informed, excited and confident in the technology.

The “Hands Free, Eyes On” program is designed to explain the current state of ADAS — from active safety to hands-free features like Super Cruise — available to customers, all of which require the driver’s constant attention to the road, versus fully autonomous driving which does not require driver intervention. With a hands-free enabled vehicle like one equipped with Super Cruise, the driver is responsible for the vehicle’s operation. That means their eyes need to be on the road at all times, even when their hands are free.

GM is committed to the safe deployment of current and future advanced driver assistance systems and believes part of this is helping consumers to understand their capabilities and how to properly use them.

Core elements of safe deployment include:

A commitment to testing and validation

Integrating a comprehensive set of sensor technologies

Ensuring technologies have driver attention systems

Keeping our maps updated by monitoring roads and working with the public sector

Educating consumers and other stakeholders

GM will share free ADAS educational resources and best practices on GM.com and GM social channels. Content will be continuously updated.