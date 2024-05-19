Geely Preface Sedan Debuts in Saudi Arabia

In May 2024, Geely Auto launched its latest model, the Preface, in Saudi Arabia, marking its first appearance in the Middle East. This new C-class sedan showcases Geely's technological prowess and high-quality craftsmanship, positioning itself as a premier choice for Saudi consumers.

Built on Geely’s advanced CMA architecture, the Preface features a robust 2.0TD + 7DCT powertrain, ensuring smooth navigation on various road conditions. Inside, the vehicle offers a 13.2-inch central control screen and a 10.2-inch dashboard for an intuitive in-car experience.

The cabin boasts a Harman Infinity premium sound system, wireless charging, and electrically adjustable seats, creating a luxurious and convenient environment. These features cater to both dynamic and serene driving preferences, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Saudi Arabia is the first international market to welcome the Preface, bringing innovative, high-quality automotive options to the region and setting a new standard for luxury driving.