Powerful & Luxurious Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Arrives in UAE

Bentley Motors has officially announced the arrival of its flagship model, the Bentayga Mulliner, in the Middle East. The ultimate expression of the world’s most luxurious SUV, the Bentayga Mulliner was unveiled by Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, Adrian Hallmark, to VIPs at a venue that itself redefines the perspective of luxury – Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

Mulliner operates as Bentley’s bespoke commissioning division, and each Bentayga Mulliner has been meticulously crafted by the team to offer unique design features both inside and out, creating a visual masterpiece. Nowhere is this more appreciated than in the Middle East, where customers spend more customising their cars than anywhere else in the world.

On display alongside the Bentayga Mulliner at the exclusive launch event at Atlantis The Royal was an example of the coachbuilt Batur by Mulliner. Crafted meticulously by hand in the Mulliner workshops, only 18 Batur customer cars will be produced, equipped with the very engine that drove the Continental GT to its remarkable success. As the final model to use the renowned and powerful W12 engine, the Batur marks a significant milestone as Bentley steers towards a future of complete electrification.

Equipped with Bentley’s potent 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft (770 Nm) 4.0-litre V8 engine, the Bentayga Mulliner combines limousine comfort with exceptional performance – a 180 mph (290 km/h) top speed and 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds (100 km/h in 4.6 seconds). A chassis that features Bentley Dynamic Ride, rear wheel steering, and three-chamber air springs endows this flagship SUV with exceptional on-the-road performance, ride and handling.

The exterior design of the Bentayga Mulliner features elegant lines and distinctive Mulliner touches, including exclusive 22-inch wheels available in polished or grey painted and polished finishes. These wheels feature self-levelling wheel caps, which remain upright as they rotate. The iconic Double Diamond front grille and chrome front lower grille are complemented by Mulliner wing vents. Additionally, two-tone mirror caps in Satin Silver and body colour add a further touch of sophistication.

The arrival of the Bentayga Mulliner underscores Bentley's commitment to elevating the standards of luxury mobility in the region.