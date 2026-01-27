Geely EX2 Debuts in Indonesia with Local Production Push

Geely Auto has launched the EX2 in Indonesia while simultaneously confirming the start of local assembly, marking a major step in the brand’s global expansion and localisation strategy. The move signals Geely’s transition from market entry to deep-rooted local manufacturing, combining global technology with region-specific production.

Indonesia plays a strategic role for Geely as a key right-hand-drive market and a gateway to Southeast Asia. The EX2 becomes the brand’s third locally produced model in the country after the Starray EM-i and EX5, reinforcing Geely’s long-term commitment to building a strong EV ecosystem in the region.

Positioned as a smart urban car for young professionals and families, the Geely EX2 focuses on practicality, technology, and ease of driving. The chassis has been specifically tuned for Indonesian road conditions, ensuring better comfort on uneven surfaces. Features such as blind-spot detection optimised for heavy two-wheeler traffic and a segment-first 540-degree transparent chassis view aim to make city driving safer and more intuitive.

Local assembly of the EX2 has begun with 46.5 percent local content, supporting technology transfer, workforce development, and growth of the domestic supply chain. Production quality is maintained through Geely’s Manufacturing Enterprise System (GMES), aligning local output with global standards.

Globally, the EX2 has been a strong performer, emerging as China’s best-selling car in 2025 with 460,000 units sold that year. Its launch in Indonesia further strengthens Geely’s footprint in Southeast Asia as the brand targets availability in over 100 countries worldwide.

