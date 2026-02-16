Geely Auto UK Partners Cord for Home EV Charging Solutions

Geely Auto UK has partnered with Cord Power Technologies to offer home EV charging solutions for its customers, strengthening its ownership ecosystem in the UK.

Under the agreement, Cord will supply its 7.4kW Cord Zero home charger along with a fully managed installation service. The company claims most installations will be completed within two weeks, ensuring a quick and seamless setup for new EV buyers.

The Cord Zero charger is available in both tethered and socketed configurations. It comes equipped with app-based controls, compatibility with smart energy tariffs, solar charging readiness, and dynamic load balancing for efficient power management. Each unit is backed by a five-year warranty.

Cord Power Technologies has installed over 5,000 home EV chargers across the UK since 2023, bringing established experience to the partnership.

This move aligns with Geely Auto UK’s focus on enhancing customer convenience as EV adoption continues to grow, offering an integrated solution that combines vehicle purchase with accessible home charging infrastructure.