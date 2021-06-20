Here Are The 5 best SUVs for Dads this Father’s Day

Originating in the USA, every third Sunday of June is marked as Father's Day. Now celebrated around the world, Father’s Day is the time of the year you show your gratitude to your old man and with this year’s Father Day being just around the corner, you may have a hard time finding something that your dad likes at the last minute. Being no strangers to procrastination, and considering how distracting the Covid-19 pandemic has been, it is understandable if one hasn’t thought of the perfect gift yet. To help you out, today we have got this list of 5 best SUVs for Dads this Father’s Day.

Hyundai Alcazar

The newest launch in this list, the Hyundai Alcazar is perfect for dads with a quickly growing family. Hyundai’s latest SUV is based on the Creta, with the two being pretty similar except for the few differences. At the front, the Alcazar gets a new grille, redesigned headlights and bumper while the rear gets a boxier design with wraparound taillights and redesigned bumper and skid plates. The biggest change between the two SUVs are in their length, the Alcazar being quite a bit longer to make space for the new third row of seats. The Alcazar will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, with the former getting captain seats in the middle row.

Prices for the Hyundai Alcazar range between Rs 16.30 lakh – Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. There are two powertrain options available – 1 petrol and 1 diesel. The petrol unit is a new 2-litre N/A petrol that churns out 159 PS and 190 Nm of peak power and torque. The diesel engine is the same 1.5-litre four-pot which puts out max power and torque figures of 115 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options for the Alcazar are a 6-speed manual or torque converter auto.

Kia Seltos

If you want to gift your Dad an SUV that comes with pretty much every feature available but don’t want a 7-seat SUV, then the Kia Seltos can be a great choice. Launching in the Indian market in 2019 after being showcased at the 2018 Indian AutoExpo, the Seltos is one of the best selling compact SUVs in India. The mid-size SUV quickly became a best seller in the segment with its combination of feature-loaded trims, eye-catching design, and an attractive price range.

The Kia Seltos has two

main branches of trim levels – Tech Line and GT Line. It is available with 3 engine choices of two petrol and one diesel. The petrol 1.5-litre 4 cylinder produces 115 PS/144 Nm of peak power and torque figures and can be paired with a manual or IVT transmission while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol makes 140 PS/242 Nm max power and torque which comes mated with a manual or a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel churns out power and torque figures 115 PS/250 Nm respectively and you have the option of either a manual or an auto transmission. Prices for the Kia Seltos range from Rs 9.95 lakh for the base HTE G trim and goes up to Rs 17.65 for the top GTX+ variant. All prices are ex-showroom, respectively.

Renault Kiger

Mahindra Thar

The smallest and most affordable offering in this list of 5 best SUVs for Dads this Father’s Day, the Renault Kiger was launched earlier this year and is the latest in the sub-4-metre bandwagon. The Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite but looks a tad more handsome due to the distinctly European styling cues. It's also priced quite well, offers many features, a highly spacious cabin with a decent build quality and a good ride. The Renault Kiger is available with two 1.0-litre petrol options - a naturally aspirated and a turbocharged version. While the former is available with an optional AMT, the latter can be bought with a CVT. Prices for the Kiger currently start at INR 5.64 lakh and go all the way to INR 10.08 lakh.

One of the most successful launches in the Indian auto industry in recent years, the Mahindra Thar is a perfect give to your dad if he is the adventurous type. However, you probably will have to wait till the next Father’s Day to actually receive one. Demand for the new Thar so high that the current waiting periods for a new Thar stretches to 12 months, even after Mahindra has increased production by 50%. The second-gen Thar is underpinned by a brand new platform and new powertrain options, with the SUV only sharing the nameplate with its predecessor. With the new Thar’s much better on-road manners and feature-loaded trim levels, it is aimed at being a serious option for a daily driver.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 12.11 lakh – Rs 14.16 lakh, ex-showroom. The 4x4 comes with 2 engine options, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol. The oil-burner makes 130 PS/320 Nm of peak figures while the petrol makes 150 PS/320 Nm of max figures. Transmission options for both the powertrains are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with a low range box and transfer case.

Ford Endeavour

If your Dad is the adventurous type, but the Thar is not big enough for the family, then the Ford Endeavour is a great choice. The Ford Endeavour was one of the first premium SUVs when it launched way back in 2003. Based on the Ranger pickup, the endeavour was the SUV version of the truck and Ford specially developed the vehicle for the Asian market. The second-generation Endeavour was launched in 2015, featuring new powertrains, better ride quality courtesy new suspension, and first in class features.

Prices for the Ford Endeavour range from Rs 29.99 lakh for the base variant to Rs 35.45 lakh for the flagship Sport variant. The Endeavour is powered by a 2-litre turbo-diesel unit which makes 170 PS/420 Nm of peak power and torque figures. It is mated to a 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Endeavour is slated for an update around 2022 at the earliest, as the current generation is only 5 years old.

This was our list of 5 best SUVs for Dads this Father’s Day, which one are you gifting?