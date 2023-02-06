Ford Returns to Formula 1 with Strategic Partnership with Red Bull Racing

After more than two decades, Ford is returning to Formula 1. The iconic American automaker and Red Bull Powertrains are entering into a longterm strategic technical partnership for the development of a next-gen hybrid power unit to be used from the 2026 Formula 1 season onward.

Red Bull Ford will provide the power units for both the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri teams from 2026 to at least 2030.

Starting from 2023, Ford and Red Bull Powertrains will work to develop the power unit that will be part of the new technical regulations, including a 350 kW electric motor and a new combustion engine able to accept fully sustainable fuels, ready for the 2026 season.

Ford will provide technical expertise in all areas where it can add value to the front-running World Championship team. Areas to be explored together are in the combustion engine development and key developments like battery cell and electric motor technology, power unit control software and analytics.

Ford is investing $50 billion to lead the EV revolution around the world. It is the No. 2 U.S. EV automaker in the U.S. driven by the success of the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, as well as the market leader in many markets around the world with the E-Transit. Ford is working to meet increased consumer demand and deliver an annual run rate of 600,000 electric vehicles globally by the end of this year and 2 million globally by the end of 2026 as part of its Ford+ plan.