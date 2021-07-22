Audi e-tron Launched in India, to Rival Mercedes-Benz EQC & Jaguar I-Pace

Audi India enters the luxury electric SUV segment in the country with the launch of the Audi e-tron. The new EV is available in 2 body styles and 3 variants - 50, 55, and Sportback 55. With its latest electric car, the German automobile manufacturer will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace that are already on sale in the Indian market.

The Audi e-tron 50 has been priced at INR 99.99 lakh whereas the e-tron 55 will set you back by INR 1.16 crore. On the other hand, the range-topping e-tron Sportback 55 carries a sticker price of INR 1.17 crore.

Variant Price e-tron 50 INR 99,99,000 e-tron 55 INR 1,16,15,000 e-tron Sportback 55 INR 1,17,66,000

The electric motors at the front and rear of the Audi e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 produce a combined power output of 300 kW or 407 PS. The entry-level e-tron 50 model comes with 230 kW or 312 PS of power. All variants of the electric SUV feature the Quattro Permanent All-Wheel-Drive system as standard. Some of the other standard equipment includes Progressive Steering, Adaptive Air Suspension, 4-Zone Climate Control and Panoramic Sunroof.

As for the range, the Audi e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have 95 kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484 km range (WLTP) whereas the e-tron 50 is fitted with a 71 kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379 km range (WLTP).

Some of the other key features of the new Audi e-tron include:

8 airbags

Digital Matrix LED headlamps with pre-set animated projection modes

Heads-up display

Orange brake callipers

Okapi Brown, Black and Mother of Pear Beige interior

31.24 cm fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit

The Audi e-tron’s colour palette consists of Catalunya Red, Floret Silver, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Galaxy Blue, Navarra Blue, Siam Beige, and Typhoon Grey. To help the Sportback 55 model stand out, the company has provided a special and exclusive Plasma Blue livery.

Speaking at the launch of the new Audi e-tron, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

Today is a big day for us as we launch the e-tron brand in India. Under the e-tron brand – we are launching not one, but three electric SUVs that begin our electrification journey. The Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55, and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability. With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space. To ease the transition to electric mobility – we are offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership. To take it a step forward, we are also offering a best-in-class 3 year buyback. This is just the start of Audi India’s electric journey and you will hear from us very, very shortly on our next EV offering.

All prices are ex-showroom