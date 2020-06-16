Ford Hyundai Creta rival for India new information confirmed - Report

Ford is working on a new premium B-SUV (codename: B745) for India with Mahindra & Mahindra. The Indian automaker has revealed new information about the upcoming Ford premium B-SUV.

Last week, Dr. Pawan Goenka, CEO & MD, Mahindra & Mahindra, confirmed that Ford will use the 1.5-litre mStallion turbocharged direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine it had unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. "The 1.5-litre will also go into the B-platform SUV that is being developed right now,” Dr. Goenka said.

The 1.5-litre mStallion T-GDi petrol engine has already been commercialised. The new SsangYong Tivoli facelift is the first model worldwide using this engine. The newly developed petrol engine is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices. It produces 163 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 280 Nm (6-speed MT)/260 Nm (with 6-speed AT) of maximum torque at 1,500-,4000 rpm.

The Ford B745 is being co-developed with the Mahindra S204, also a premium B-SUV that will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta. Both models will sit on the same platform. They will be offered with the aforementioned petrol engine and likely even a 1.5-litre mHawk turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine.

The Ford B745’s name is still unknown, while the Mahindra S204 could be called Mahindra XUV400. The Mahindra model will arrive as early as at the end of 2021, while the Ford offering will reach showrooms likely in 2022. Both companies will launch their co-developed C-SUVs, codenamed W601 and W605 respectively, before these premium B-SUVs.

Before the Mahindra S204 and the Ford B745, the 2020 Mahindra Thar could be launched with the 1.5-litre Stallion T-GDi turbo petrol engine. The next-gen Mahindra Thar is now expected to be launched by October. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.