Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Others Get Costlier By Up To INR 1.18 lakh

With the beginning of the new fiscal year, several automakers have announced a price hike across their product portfolio. Likewise, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) too have hiked the prices of the Fortuner, Innova Crysta and the Camry hybrid sedan. The price hike ranges between INR 26,000 to INR 1.18 lakh and has been effective from April 1, 2021. Let's take a detailed look at how each model has been affected by this price hike.

Toyota Camry

The Camry Hybrid premium sedan sees the single largest price hike of INR 1.18 lakh. The Toyota Camry Hybrid now costs INR 40.59 lakh* in India, and continues to be offered in a single fully-loaded variant. The Camry Hybrid is powered by a 2.5L, four-cylinder petrol engine that comes coupled with an electric motor. The combustion engine produces 178hp and 221Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor has a peak output of 120hp and 202Nm. The powertrain produces a combined output of 218hp.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota had introduced a facelift for the Innova Crysta in India late last year, which was launched at INR 16.26 lakh* for the base model and went up to INR 24.33 lakh* for the range-topping variant. Now, prices for the Innova Crysta have gone up by INR 26,000 across the entire range. The Innova Crysta is available in two engine options across three variants: GX, VX and ZX. Here's a detailed look at the variant-wise price list of the Toyota Innova Crysta :

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) 2.7 GX 7 STR Petrol-MT INR 16.52 Lakh 2.7 GX 8 STR Petrol-MT INR 16.57 Lakh 2.7 GX 7 STR Petrol-AT INR 17.88 Lakh 2.7 GX 8 STR Petrol-AT INR 17.93 Lakh 2.4 GX 7 STR Diesel-MT INR 18.33 Lakh 2.4 GX 8 STR Diesel-MT INR 18.38 Lakh 2.4 GX 7 STR Diesel-AT INR 19.64 Lakh 2.4 GX 8 STR Diesel-AT INR 19.69 Lakh 2.7 VX 7 STR Petrol-MT INR 19.96 Lakh 2.4 VX 7 STR Diesel-MT INR 21.85 Lakh 2.4 VX 8 STR Diesel-MT INR 21.90 Lakh 2.7 ZX 7 STR Petrol-AT INR 22.74 Lakh 2.4 ZX 7 STR Diesel-MT INR 23.39 Lakh 2.4 ZX 7 STR Diesel-AT INR 24.59 Lakh

Toyota Fortuner

Likewise, earlier this year, Toyota also updated the Fortuner SUV with a comprehensive cosmetic makeover and even brought in some significant mechanical upgrades. Toyota also introduced a new Legender variant of the Fortuner in India. Prices for the Toyota Fortuner have gone up by INR 36,000 across the entire range. Meanwhile, the Legender variant sees a price hike of INR 72,000. Here's a detailed look at the updated variant-wise price list of the Toyota Fortuner.

Variants Price (Ex-showroom) Petrol 4x2 MT INR 30.34 lakh Petrol 4x2 AT INR 31.93 lakh Diesel 4x2 MT INR 32.84 lakh Diesel 4x2 AT INR 35.20 lakh Diesel 4x4 MT INR 35.50 lakh Diesel 4x4 AT INR 37.79 lakh Legender 4x2 AT Diesel INR 38.30 lakh

Currently, Toyota has four other vehicles in its portfolio as well - Urban Cruiser, Glanza, Yaris and the flagship Vellfire MPV. However, it must be noted that these vehicles have not been affected by this price hike. Several other carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Renault, and MG Motor India have also announced a price hike across their range effective from April 1, 2020.

*Ex-showroom Price