Samaritans Turn Ford EcoSport & VW Polo Into Oxygen Delivery Vehicles

As the second wave of pandemic sweeps through the country, it has brought a debilitating effect on the health infrastructure. Hospitals are unable to keep with the number of rising cases as they face acute shortages in oxygen, beds, and medicines while frontline medical workers are overburdened. However, there are some silver linings as individuals have stepped up to help people in any way they can. Today we came across this video of six friends who have turned four of their own vehicles into mobile hospital wards equipped with oxygen supply. These cars include a VW Polo and a Ford EcoSport among others.

The video has been uploaded by Hindustan Times on YouTube. The friends are using four vehicles to help patients who haven’t been able to get a hospital bed. They have lined up the vehicles outside a hospital and anyone who needs emergency oxygen can avail of their services. To ensure the patients are comfortable, they even keep the AC switched on. The friends have been providing the service for a few weeks now, and they help five to six patients in need every day. They are sourcing oxygen from variant places in the city, having to wait for hours in the queue to get the cylinders refilled. However, they are now facing trouble sourcing empty cylinders. Currently, they are trying to source the cylinders from any patient who has recovered or passed away.

These friends keep one of the vehicles stationed at the spot to ensure oxygen can be provided the moment a patient is in need of it. The youngsters are using their own money to provide help, and plan to buy a proper ambulance in the near future. With the added equipment, they expect to help around 40-50 people a day. For now, they will continue using their Ford EcoSport, Volkswagen Polo and two other vehicles.

