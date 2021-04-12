While not many would know the importance of the Ford Bronco in India, the rugged SUV was one of the pioneers of recreational off-roading in the United States of America. Apart from the best selling Ford F-150 truck, the Bronco is one of the most important and popular Ford nameplates these days. In fact, the Bronco nameplate is so popular that reservations for the First Edition model ran out within hours when the car was launched last year.

It certainly makes sense to additionally cash in on the Bronco's popularity. To that effect, some Ford dealers are already planning to add a dedicated showroom for the Bronco, the Bronco Sport, and future additions to the Bronco family. The idea of a dedicated Bronco showroom, however, did not originate from the carmaker themselves. It actually originated from the dealers, and with their request, Ford has created a few renderings of the standalone Bronco showrooms. Ford will also be reportedly rewarding those dealers who will open their Bronco showrooms by slightly increasing their Bronco allocations.

Also Read : Ford Territory To Take On Tata Harrier and MG Hector in India

Ford is expecting 100 dealers to build their respective Bronco showrooms. These showrooms will either be connected to the original Ford showroom or will be built near it's vicinity. These standalone Bronco showrooms will of course be branded with the Bucking Horse logo. It must be said that both the Bronco and the Bronco Sport has enjoyed remarkable demand. Although the vehicles have not arrived in the showrooms yet, Ford has said that Bronco reservations are converting to sales at over 65%. In fact, the Bronco Sport has already sold 23,356 units during the first quarter of 2021 alone.

That said, we do hope that Ford is able to keep up with the demand for the Bronco and the Bronco Sport. Given the global crisis of semi-conductor chips, the American carmaker has had to cancel it's traditional production holiday during summer. This could also lead to an extended waiting period on the delivery of the vehicle. Ford Bronco deliveries are slated to happen by June. This hardcore off-roader can thus be expected to hit the roads in a few month's time.

To give you a quick recap about the Bronco, the rugged off-roader is available in two body styles - a two-door and a four-door. The four-door version of the Bronco measures 4.83 meters in length, is 1.93 meters wide and gets a wheelbase of 2.94 metres. It gets a ground clearance of 292mm, a water wading depth capacity of 851mm, a break over angle of 29 degrees and a departure angle of 37.2 degrees. All very impressive numbers. The two-door counterpart measures 4.14 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2.55 metres. In terms of performance, the Bronco gets a 2.3-litre four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that makes 270bhp and a 2.7-litre six-cylinder EcoBoost engine that produces 310bhp. Transmission options include a 7-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic.

Stay to tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for the latest Ford updates and other four-wheeler news.

[News Source - Automotive News]