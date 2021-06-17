Force Motors Finally Hints At A Launch Timeline For The New Gurkha

Its been more than a year since we saw the new-gen Force Gurkha at the 2020 Auto Expo. Since then, Force Motors have been spied testing the Gurkha on our roads many a times, but it just does not seem to hit the market. Now. the company has finally hinted on the launch timeline of the SUV via a tweet on Twitter. Force Motors have revealed that the new Gurkha will launch in the next quarter, which means the SUV could be reaching showrooms anytime between July and September, 2021.

Compared to the previous-gen model, the all-new Force Gurkha will look more rugged. The Gurkha has a classic, rugged SUV design like no other. The round headlamps with LED DRL surrounds, slatted grille, and the upright and boxy silhouette are in fact reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and that's only a great thing. The two-door configuration, rugged body cladding, raised suspension and 16-inch wheels with chrome-plated alloys all look very purposeful as well. The new Gurkha is also expected to sport some new colour options.

Moreover, the SUV is expected to be offered with some key accessories like a heavy-duty roof carrier, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a snorkel. On the inside, the cabin of the new-gen Force Gurkha will get an entirely new dashboard layout, although its still very utilitarian and looks very basic with an all-black interior theme. This particularly comes to highlight when viewed in respect to the new Mahindra Thar, which has massively stepped up on this front, both in terms of creature comforts and feel good factor.

Force Motors have however spiced up things with a new gloss black trim around the AC vents. The infotainment system is, however, still an aftermarket unit. For seating, the Gurkha comes with captain seats for the rear occupants with jump seats for the third row. The Gurkha is however not all bare bones as it covers the basics with features such as front power windows, remote locking, and a multi-info display. The air-conditioning is however manual. Safety features on the Gurkha will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the Gurka will be powered by a 2.6-litre common-rail diesel engine which puts out 90hp and 260Nm. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission along with a low-range transfer case. The Gurkha also gets manual-locking front and rear differential which the Thar completely misses out on. Force could also introduce a 140hp/321Nm 2.2-litre diesel engine at a later stage. The previous iteration of the Gurkha retailed in the country with prices starting from INR 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-gen model will certainly come at a premium and apart from the Thar, it will also take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Force Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.