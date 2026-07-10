350 Renault Trucks Running Around The Clock In Guinea Mines

Renault Trucks has celebrated a decade-long partnership with UMS United Mining Supply, supporting large-scale bauxite mining operations in Guinea. The collaboration has grown significantly since its inception in 2016, with over 600 trucks delivered and 350 Renault Trucks K models currently in active service.

Operating in the demanding Boké region, these trucks run around the clock, transporting bauxite from mines to port facilities. The conditions are tough, and the workload is relentless—each vehicle covers more than 190,000 km annually. Combined, the fleet has clocked over 66 million kilometres, underlining the scale of operations.

Keeping this massive fleet running smoothly is no small task. Over 150 in-house mechanics work in rotating shifts, supported by a dedicated spare parts inventory managed in coordination with Renault Trucks. This ensures high uptime despite the harsh terrain and heavy-duty usage.

Technology plays a key role as well. Monthly analysis of telematics data helps optimise fuel efficiency and operational cycles. Insights gathered from real-world usage have even influenced Renault Trucks’ product development, with certain upgrades first tested in Guinea before being applied globally.

Training remains a core focus. Regular programmes for drivers and mechanics are complemented by specialist visits that emphasise eco-driving and safety practices.

This long-term partnership highlights a shift in the commercial vehicle industry. Beyond just selling trucks, manufacturers are now deeply involved in fleet operations—offering integrated support, ensuring uptime, and continuously improving performance in some of the world’s toughest environments.