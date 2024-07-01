First Unit of New BMW 1 Series Rolls Off BMW's Leipzig Plant

The first fourth-generation BMW 1 Series, a BMW 120 in Alpine White, has rolled off the production line at BMW Group Plant Leipzig. Manufactured exclusively at this plant in Saxony, the premium compact vehicle can be produced at a rate of up to 500 units per day. Combined with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 2 Series Active Tourer, and MINI Countryman, the daily output from Plant Leipzig can reach up to 1,300 vehicles. The new BMW 1 Series is set for market launch in October 2024.

This new model marks a significant chapter in BMW's nearly 20-year history in the compact segment. Production of the BMW 1 Series began at Plant Leipzig in 2007, and over 1.3 million units have been produced since. As of June 2024, almost 443,000 third-generation BMW 1 Series vehicles have been delivered to customers.

The new BMW 1 Series features a dynamic design, a revised drive portfolio, and improved chassis technology, maintaining its reputation as the sportiest vehicle in its class. Its flat front end and lower stance enhance its sporty appearance, complemented by a wide, forward-leaning radiator grille with innovative vertical and diagonal bars. Standard LED headlights give it a distinctive "four-eyed" look.

The rear design includes a pronounced apron with vertical reflectors, two-part rear lights, and a black diffuser-style insert, adding to its powerful presence. Inside, the new BMW 1 Series comes standard with a leather-free interior and a redesigned cockpit featuring the BMW Curved Display. An optional M Sport Package and M Sport Design equipment option are available at launch, providing an even more dynamic look.

The new BMW 1 Series will launch on October 5, with Germany, Europe, the UK, and Italy expected to be its strongest markets.