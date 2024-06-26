BMW X2 Wins 2024 Top Safety Pick Award

The 2024 BMW X2, a standout in the small SUV category, has earned the coveted Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). This recognition highlights the BMW X2’s superior crashworthiness and crash avoidance capabilities.

To secure the 2024 Top Safety Pick, vehicles must excel in several rigorous tests, including small overlap front, original moderate overlap front, and updated side tests. Additionally, they must have an acceptable or good rating in pedestrian front crash prevention and headlights rated acceptable or good across all trims.

The redesigned 2024 X2 features a single headlight type across all trims, which received a good rating from the IIHS. Its standard front crash prevention system also achieved a good rating in the pedestrian test.

However, the X2 falls short of the Top Safety Pick+ award, as it has not been tested in the updated moderate overlap test, which includes a second dummy in the back seat. This higher-tier award requires a good or acceptable rating in this updated test.