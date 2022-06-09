First-ever EV Technology Expo Kick-started by Hero MotoCorp & ACMA

The first-ever EV technology expo in India has been kick-started by the collaboration of Hero MotoCorp & ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry.

More than 35 auto components are participating in the EV tech-show for Hero MotoCorp and have put on display their latest technological innovations and products in the realm of motors, battery technology, thermal management system, charger & charging systems, vehicle tracking systems, e-braking, energy recovery and digital stimulation technology, to name a few.

Whist ACMA regularly organises tech-shows for OEMs, these have been largely in the conventional ICE domain. This is, however, for the first time, that ACMA is organising a techshow dedicated to components of Electric Vehicles (EVs). The EV Technology Expo will be held on 8th & 9th June in Jaipur.