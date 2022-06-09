First-ever EV Technology Expo Kick-started by Hero MotoCorp & ACMA

09/06/2022

The first-ever EV technology expo in India has been kick-started by the collaboration of Hero MotoCorp & ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry.

Arun Jaura Chief Technology Officer Hero Motocorp

More than 35 auto components are participating in the EV tech-show for Hero MotoCorp and have put on display their latest technological innovations and products in the realm of motors, battery technology, thermal management system, charger & charging systems, vehicle tracking systems, e-braking, energy recovery and digital stimulation technology, to name a few.

Whist ACMA regularly organises tech-shows for OEMs, these have been largely in the conventional ICE domain. This is, however, for the first time, that ACMA is organising a techshow dedicated to components of Electric Vehicles (EVs). The EV Technology Expo will be held on 8th & 9th June in Jaipur.

