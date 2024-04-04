First-Ever All-Electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive Pre-Bookings Open

BMW India has opened the bookings for the first-ever all-electric BMW i5 from 12:30 Hrs, 04 April 2024 onwards. The car will be available in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be booked at the BMW dealership network and through BMW Online Shop.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are very excited to announce the pre-launch bookings of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive in India. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is an epic athlete - it captivates from start to finish, and leads with elegant design, innovative technology and dynamic performance. BMW Group India has been a leader in the electric luxury car segment for two consecutive years, offering the most versatile portfolio - BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and MINI SE. With the introduction of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, we will further enhance the exceptionally diverse and innovative lineup of electric vehicles, and strengthen BMW Group India’s position in the Indian electric luxury car segment.”

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive combines the power of BMW M and the innovation of BMW i, and is precision-built for action and adrenaline. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive combines an output of up to 442 kW/601 hp drive with hallmark M performance and specific design features. The system torque generated of 820 Nm enables the BMW i5 M60 to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, while delivering a WLTP range of up to 516 km.

Customers can visit the official page and explore a 360-deg view of the car’s exterior and interior. They will be directed to a bookings page where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis starting May 2024.