You Can Decide The Name For The Latest Fiat Compact SUV!

Fiat has taken the wraps off a brand new SUV, a first for the Italian brand in a really long time. Internally codenamed Project 363, this new SUV has been specifically developed for emerging markets like South America. The Fiat Project 363 has been under development for quite some time but interestingly, Fiat hasn't yet confirmed the marketing name for this new SUV. Currently, it's simply called the SuvFiat because the company is holding an online poll where it has invited fans to choose the final name. Options include - Tuo, Domo, and Pulse. The name with the highest vote will become the badge on the new Fiat compact SUV

Fiat Compact SUV Project 363 - Styling

In terms of styling, this new Fiat compact SUV carries the same design language that was seen on other newer Fiat models like the Argo and the Strada. The SUV boasts of an upright nose with wide wraparound headlamps flanking a rather large grille with a big Fiat logo in the centre. The front bumper features deep set, triangular fog lamp housing at each end along with a large central air dam. The SUV features a prominent chin with heavy body cladding that also runs across the entire body. The front bumper also features a rugged-looking faux silver skid plate that further adds to the SUV appeal.

In profile, the compact SUV looks relatively clean and simple. There's a strong character line that runs from the front fender to meet the taillights at the rear. The body cladding along the door sills continue to lend an SUV-character. The window line has an upwards kink near the C-pillar and with higher-spec variants to be offered in dual-tone color options, it creates a beautiful floating roof effect. At the rear, the SUV gets sleek and stylish LED tail lamps, a well sculpted boot lid and black cladding on the bumper. The faux exhaust tips could, however, have been done away with. The carmaker hasn't revealed the interior of the SUV yet.

Fiat Compact SUV Project 363 - Engine Options

Under the hood, the Fiat compact SUV will be powered by a direct injection 1.0L three-cylinder engine turbo-petrol engine that's capable of producing 128hp. The engine will come mated to an Aisin-sourced CVT gearbox. Additionally, there will also be a 1.3L turbo petrol engine, the same that does duty on the South American-spec Jeep Compass and is also set to be introduced in the upcoming three-row Jeep SUV in some markets. Lower-spec versions of the Project 363 will be offered with a 1.3L naturally aspirated petrol engine that's capable of producing 109hp.

Fiat Compact SUV Project 363 - India Launch?

With the Italian brand - now under ownership of Stellantis - having wrapped up their operations in India, the Fiat Project 363 will not be offered here in India. The Stellantis Group will be focusing on the Jeep brand in India along with new entrant Citroën. The Stellantis Group has three new SUVs coming up for India from both the brands. That includes a new three-row Jeep SUV, the Citroen CC21 sub-compact SUV and the a Jeep sub-compact SUV as well.

