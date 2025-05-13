Fiat 500 Hybrid Enters Pre-Production in Turin Ahead of Late 2025 Launch

FIAT has kicked off pre-production of the all-new 500 Hybrid at its historic Mirafiori facility in Turin, marking a major milestone in the lead-up to full-scale production scheduled for November 2025.

The 500 Hybrid represents FIAT’s next step toward accessible electrification. As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability and social relevance, the hybrid version aims to offer affordable low-emission driving without compromising on charm or character.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Stellantis Global CMO, emphasized the car’s significance, stating, “5oo hybrid offers affordable electrification and iconic style, proof that social relevance is at the core of the Brand mission. With the 500 Hybrid, we are strengthening production at Mirafiori to ensure the plant’s productivity and meet the demand. Our roots are in Italy and it’s no coincidence that the two most iconic FIAT are made here: the Panda in Pomigliano and the 500 in Mirafiori.”

Positioned alongside the Panda, which is built in Pomigliano, the 500 remains one of Italy’s automotive ambassadors, with over 70% of production exported globally. The hybrid variant further strengthens Mirafiori’s role as a cornerstone of FIAT’s production strategy.

With the first pre-production units now assembled, FIAT is well on track for its Q4 production timeline, continuing its legacy of combining Italian design, innovation, and sustainability.