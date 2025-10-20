Ferrari SC40: A Modern Tribute to the Iconic F40

Ferrari has once again reached into its glorious past to create something truly special — the one-off SC40, a bespoke supercar that pays homage to the legendary F40, Enzo Ferrari’s final masterpiece. While it’s not a direct successor, the SC40 captures the spirit of the 1980s icon through design details and craftsmanship that reflect Ferrari’s rich heritage.

Built upon the 296 GTB, the SC40 sheds its familiar curves for sharper, more angular lines reminiscent of the F40’s design language. Created entirely in-house by Ferrari’s Styling Centre under Flavio Manzoni, the SC40 wears its influences subtly — from NACA-style side intakes to the “SC40” script etched into the rear wing. The smoked Lexan louvres over the V6 engine bay and the white “stormtrooper” finish give it an unmistakable presence that feels both futuristic and nostalgic.

Inside, Ferrari has gone all-in on motorsport minimalism. The cabin features extensive use of Kevlar, covering the dashboard, seats, and even the floor mats — a direct nod to the lightweight ethos of the F40.

Though it retains the 296 GTB’s hybrid V6 powertrain, the SC40 stands apart as a unique creation under Ferrari’s Special Projects division, a program where select clients collaborate closely on every stage of design and validation.

The SC40 is a one-off masterpiece, never to be replicated, but its legacy will live on. For now, enthusiasts can see a full-scale model at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello — a modern salute to the car that defined an era.