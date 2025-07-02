Ferrari Amalfi Unveiled: A Stunning Successor to the Roma with 640hp V8 Power

Ferrari has officially pulled the wraps off the all-new Amalfi, a sleek 2+ coupé that replaces the Roma as Maranello’s next front-mid-engined V8 masterpiece. Designed to blend everyday usability with Ferrari’s hallmark performance, the Amalfi brings a striking mix of elegance, technology, and raw emotion.

Under the sculpted bonnet lies a twin-turbo 3.9L V8, now pushing 640hp at 7,500 rpm—thanks to revised turbo calibration, a redline of 7,600 rpm, and extensive weight reduction. It rockets from 0–100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and 0–200 km/h in 9.0. Power is sent through Ferrari’s proven eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, tuned for even smoother shifts.

Design-wise, the Amalfi is modern and minimalist. The flowing exterior features a floating front wing, integrated lighting, active aero, and a wide rear diffuser. The launch colour, Verde Costiera, is inspired by the shimmering waters of the Amalfi Coast, adding a fresh twist to Ferrari’s design palette.

Inside, it’s all about driver and passenger immersion. A dual-cockpit layout, physical buttons on the new steering wheel (including a proper start button), and a 10.25-inch central display define the cabin. Tech highlights include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and an optional Burmester premium audio system.

The Ferrari Amalfi is not just a Roma replacement—it’s a bold step forward in blending performance and practicality. With active suspension, advanced braking systems, and Ferrari’s finest digital interface to date, this 2+ coupé is a grand tourer for those who demand thrills without compromise.