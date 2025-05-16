Facelifted Volkswagen Jetta Scores 5 Stars in 2025 Latin NCAP Tests

The updated Volkswagen Jetta has earned a five-star safety rating in Latin NCAP’s latest crash test results for 2025. Produced in Mexico and sold as the Vento in Uruguay and Argentina, the facelifted Jetta continues its strong safety legacy with solid scores across multiple categories.

Equipped with 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, the Jetta achieved impressive marks—86.87% for Adult Occupant Protection, 89.75% for Child Occupant Protection, 72.60% for Pedestrian Safety, and 91.06% for Safety Assist systems.

The model retained its structural integrity in frontal impact tests and delivered strong side impact protection, despite the front door opening during testing. Child occupant safety remained nearly flawless, while pedestrian upper leg protection was flagged for improvement. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including AEB and Speed Assist, demonstrated robust performance, although Lane Support Systems fell short of scoring due to underperformance.

This five-star rating applies to all facelifted Jetta units starting from VIN 3VWSP6BU8SM000591. Latin NCAP encourages buyers to opt for variants with high-performing ADAS features, especially Autonomous Emergency Braking, for enhanced road safety.